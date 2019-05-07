‘A Family Affair’ Fashion Show raises money for Demitri Hampton scholarships

A photo of Demitri Hampton sat atop each table Saturday inside the Riverhead Elks Lodge.
It was in Demitri’s memory that the group gathered for the “A Family Affair” Fashion Show to raise money for a scholarship in his honor. The D.Q.H. Scholarship Fund allows graduating high school seniors to further their education.
Demitri died in 2013 at the age of 21 when he was shot during a home invasion. He was a Riverhead High School graduate attending Suffolk County Community College with dreams of pursuing a career in forensic science.
The scholarship was expanded this year to include students in Bridgehampton, Southampton and Westhampton as well as Riverhead.
Demitri’s mother, Juanita Trent of Riverhead, opened the show Saturday night walking out to “I’m Blessed” by Charlie Wilson featuring T.I. Kids from a wide range of ages then took turns modeling, wowing the crowd with their moves and looks.
See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner: