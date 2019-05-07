‘A Family Affair’ Fashion Show raises money for Demitri Hampton scholarships

Models perform to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” to kick off the show.



A photo of Demitri Hampton sat atop each table Saturday inside the Riverhead Elks Lodge.

It was in Demitri’s memory that the group gathered for the “A Family Affair” Fashion Show to raise money for a scholarship in his honor. The D.Q.H. Scholarship Fund allows graduating high school seniors to further their education.

Demitri died in 2013 at the age of 21 when he was shot during a home invasion. He was a Riverhead High School graduate attending Suffolk County Community College with dreams of pursuing a career in forensic science.

The scholarship was expanded this year to include students in Bridgehampton, Southampton and Westhampton as well as Riverhead.

Demitri’s mother, Juanita Trent of Riverhead, opened the show Saturday night walking out to “I’m Blessed” by Charlie Wilson featuring T.I. Kids from a wide range of ages then took turns modeling, wowing the crowd with their moves and looks.

See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:

Decorator Tonya Miles of Riverhead (left) with Demitri Hampton’s mother, Juanita Trent of Riverhead (middle), and model Nina Trent of Riverhead (right).

Will Austin of Riverhead walks to “Drip 4 Sale” by Plies.

Gionni Reddick of Riverhead walks to “Pineapple Skies” by Miguel.

Nina Trent of Riverhead walks to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.

Youth models of the D.Q.H. Scholarship Fund fashion show.

Azharia Allen of Riverhead and Jamaya Daniels of Riverhead walk to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison.

Azharia Allen of Riverhead walks to “Way too Fly” by A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Raleesha Sykes of Riverhead walks to “Fall” by Davido.

Diamond Rainford of Riverhead performs to “Money” by Cardi B.

Cash performs to “Leave Me Alone” by Flipp Dine.

Donye’ Hope of Westhampton Beach walks to “Bad Idea” by Ariana Grande.

Aniya Trent of Riverhead walks to “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé.

Taraji Langhorn of Riverhead walks to “Roar” by Katy Perry.

Mahagony Brown of Riverhead (right), accompanied by Diamond Rainford of Riverhead (left).

Cash and Gianni model at the fashion show.

Host Juanita Trent of Riverhead opens the show by walking to “I’m Blessed” by Charlie Wilson ft. T.I.

Models and volunteers prepare for the D.Q.H. Scholarship Fund fashion show.

Juanita Trent of Riverhead (right, wearing her son’s image in memory of him) poses with his cousin, Alicia Langhorn of Riverhead.

A photo of Demitri Hampton.

