Photos: Northwell Health East End Walk raises funds for hospital programs

More than 200 people came out to Tanger Outlets in Riverhead Sunday to walk in the Northwell Health East End Walk to raise money for cardiac and cancer services at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Following a warm-up and an opening ceremony, the walkers made their way around Tanger One and Tanger Two. The fundraiser also featured health and wellness information through demonstrations, screenings and games.

The walk was one of three Northwell Health hosted Sunday to benefit its hospitals and programs. The other two were held in Jones Beach and Staten Island.

See more photos of Sunday’s walk at Tanger by Cyndi Zaweski:

Joanna Campo of Maximus Gym in Riverhead lead the warm-up. (Credit: Cyndi Zaweski)

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s President and CEO Andrew J. Mitchell gave opening remarks. (Credit: Cyndi Zaweski)

Comments

comments