Fifth annual Run To Remember 5K draws more than 160 runners to Riverhead

The fifth annual Run To Remember 5k Walk/Run was held Sunday morning as more than 160 runners participated in the event designed to “bring healing, love and support for all families, faculty and community members by celebrating the memories of loved ones.”

Michael Burns, a sophomore at Riverhead who runs varsity track, won the race in 17 minutes, 51.46 seconds.

“It’s something that I enjoy with my family I wanted to come out today and see what I could do,” the 15-year-old Burns said.

Laura Brown of Westhampton was the top female finisher in 20:55.21. She finished ninth overall.

“I like to run the local 5Ks,” she said. “The police did a wonderful job making it safe for the runners and you don’t always see that so they did a great job.”

The Run To Remember was started in 2015 by the Riverhead Administrator’s Association. Memorial boards were placed inside the gym with the names and photos of many of the loved ones people wanted to remember.

Funds raised from the event go toward the senior class scholarships.

See more photos below by Bill Landon:

Caitlin Baron (from left), Deborah Baron, Brittney Baron, Tammy Luby and Ariene Mason.

Paul Spina (from left), Carlo Pecoraro, Robert Boswell, Ellen Spina, Angela Pecoraro, Catherine Cavanagh and Karen Boswell.

Eric and Amanda Goodale.

Eight-year-old Leana Tishim.

Michael Skop takes a breather.

Kylie Plikk and Evelyn Skop.

Kira Buckel, left, and Ashley Schandel race to the finish.

Irina Gentile.

Laura Brown was the top female finisher.

Ryan Carrick, left and Sean Allen.

Bryan Knipfing placed third.

Benjamin Catanzaro finished second.

Michael Burns wins the race.

Nicholas Mammina with his parents Jennifer and Joseph.

