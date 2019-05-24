Daily Update: Ninth period mulled, developer unveils plans, student receives scholarship

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 24:

NEWS

Supervisor: Southold’s affordable housing registry should prioritize volunteer firefighters

Riverhead students, parents advocate for adding ninth period

Developer Paul Pawlowski outlines vision for 123 Sterling Ave. in Greenport

Riverhead senior Jordyn Stromski presented Det. Simonsen scholarship

Riverhead Town Board votes against hiring outside law firm to examine CAT contract

Archaeological surveys revealed ‘historic remains’ at proposed subdivision

SPORTS

Women’s Lacrosse: Beebe, Perry help Adelphi win Division II national title

Girls Lacrosse: Semifinal ends in Riverhead tears

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend

Take a trip down memory lane to celebrate northforker’s sixth birthday

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a breeze today and a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 50 degrees. The sun is supposed to stick around through most of the holiday weekend, when the high temperatures will remain in the 70s.

