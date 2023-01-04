Daily Update: Area breweries participating in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser, Community service expo planned ahead of MLK Day of Service

Peconic County Brewing is one of several area breweries participating in the initiative. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Community service expo planned for Saturday ahead of MLK National Day of Service

Three Riverhead breweries participating in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser to help build affordable housing

Report: Riverhead was the only East End town to increase CPF revenues in 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Court records: Judge sides with town in eminent domain fight

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The gift of wellness to yourself

NORTHFORKER

Skip the landfills: What to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season

Made on the North Fork: Snail Art with Laura Klahre

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Whole roasted cauliflower and grapes

South Fork Dream Home: Peace and privacy in Shelter Island’s Hay Beach

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. and areas of fog are possible. The low tonight will be around 44.