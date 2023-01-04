Three Riverhead breweries participating in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser to help build affordable housing

Peconic County Brewing is one of several area breweries participating in the initiative. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island and more than 20 area craft breweries, bars and distilleries are partnering to raise funds to build more affordable homes on Long Island.

The fundraising campaign, entitled “The House Beer Built,” set a goal to sell up to 1,000 Craft Brew and Spirits Tour Cards. Valued at $200, the $50 cards can be redeemed at local bars and breweries around Long Island through Dec. 31, 2023. The card will get the user one free beer or drink at each participating establishment.

“[We] excited to partner with local craft breweries and bars on the House Beer Built Fundraising campaign,” said senior director of development for Habitat for Humanity Dawn Dioguardo. “The enthusiasm to help hardworking and deserving families on Long Island achieve their dream of homeownership was humbling. We are getting closer every day to our goal to sell 1,000 cards, raising over $50,000 that will go toward building another affordable home on Long Island.”

On the North Fork, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Peconic County Brewing, Twin Fork Beer Co. and Übergeek are participating. All proceeds from the sale will help Habitat’s mission — “to bring communities together to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” according to the organization’s website.

“When we were contacted by Habitat to participate in this project we were immediately interested,” said Richard Vandenburgh, founder of Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. “One thing we are always happy to do is offer up a pint for a good cause.”

In the summer of 2023, all the funds raised will be put toward building a new affordable home for a deserving family. Representatives from each participating establishment will join Habitat staff and volunteers to build a new affordable home.

The Craft Brew & Spirits cards can be purchased online at HabitatLINY.org or at Long Island Restore, located at 2111 Lakeland Ave. in Ronkonkoma. A complete list of participating establishments can be found on Habitat’s website as well.