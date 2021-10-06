Downtown developer lands contract to raze buildings, Man arrested for gas station burglary

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 6:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Downtown developer lands contract to raze Main Street buildings

Police: Man arrested for gas station burglary

Police investigating report of shots fired in Calverton

Riverhead considers uses for $3.67 million in federal ARPA funding

Town Board unanimously approves ‘puppy mill’ law

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After 29 years in business, Sweet Indulgences to close

Supervisor’s proposed $52 million budget would fund capital projects, police hires

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: A New England adventure in Essex, CT

Breitenbach Farms opens U-pick pumpkin patch in Aquebogue

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.