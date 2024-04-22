Daily Update: Calverton man pleads guilty in Bellport shooting incident

Here are the headlines for April 22, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton man pleads guilty in Bellport shooting incident

Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in popular seafood

Girls lacrosse: Tuckers look to get back in stride

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Across the Moat: Battle of the Bands added to Greenport summer series

NORTHFORKER

Create the ultimate loca-pour bar cart with East End spirits

SOUTHFORKER

Bates + Masi: a sense of place and space

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

