Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

Riverhead centerfielder Megan McKay gets her glove under a fly ball in shallow leftfield, one of two sensational catches she made in a 6-0 playoff loss to North Babylon. (Robert O’Rourk photo)

Weekly roundup of high school sports including baseball, softball and lacrosse from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school districts.

Softball

April 16: Riverhead 14, Half Hollow Hills West 3

Riverhead stays unbeaten this season with a resounding victory over second-place Half Hollow Hills West. Leading 4-3 going into the top of the fifth, the Blue Waves exploded for eight runs to ice the game. Riverhead (8-0 League I) scattered 16 hits in the victory including two home runs by Kaysee Mojo and one by Jordyn Kwasna. Through eight games, Kwasna has a batting average of .577 and freshman leadoff hitter Sophia Viola currently holds a .500 average. Mya Marelli has dominated the circle, throwing to an ERA of 1.292.

Upcoming Schedule: April 19: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 4 p.m. April 20: Riverhead at Brentwood, 10 a.m. April 22: Whitman at Riverhead, 3:30 p.m.

April 16: Islip 13, Shoreham-Wading River 0

The ups and downs continue for the Wildcats. Though they haven’t played any league games yet, Shoreham-Wading River has played to a 5-5 record, losing some close games against bigger schools. Freshman Mia Dettleff continues to be a presence at the plate, hitting .522 in the early going. Elizabeth Sabino, the senior catcher and captain, is not too far behind with an average of .421.

Upcoming Schedule: April 22: Bayport-Blue Point at SWR, 3:30 p.m. April 25: SWR at Glenn, 4 p.m. April 27: Mt. Sinai at SWR, 10 a.m.

Baseball

April 16: Riverhead 12, Central Islip 1

It’s been a while since the Riverhead baseball program put together some wins in the beginning of the season but even with the team so young, the Blue Waves are starting to do just that. After being tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Riverhead (2-7) broke out to the tune of eight runs. Mark Gajowski had two hits and three RBIs on the day and Tyler Dick hit 3-for-4 from the plate. Freshman Matt Zambriski went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Camden Wallace was efficient on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out eight and not allowing any earned runs.

Upcoming Schedule: April 19: Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m. April 24: Riverhead at Longwood, 4 p.m. April 26: Longwood at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 16: Huntington 17, Riverhead 7

After ripping off five consecutive wins — including Lindenhurst, Commack and Patchogue-Medford — the Blue Waves were handed their second loss of the season by Huntington. Riverhead (7-2 Division I) fell behind 6-1 in the first quarter and never really got back into it. Sean Payton scored three goals in the loss. With seven wins already under their belt, Riverhead has thrust itself into playoff position and will need to keep the momentum for their first appearance since 2019. Griffin Sumwalt is currently tied for fifth in Suffolk County in goals scored with 28.

Upcoming Schedule: April 18: South Fork at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m. April 20: Half Hollow Hills at Riverhead, 10 a.m. April 24: William Floyd at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Manhasset 6, Shoreham-Wading River 4

In a rematch of last year’s Long Island championship, Manhasset got the better of Shoreham-Wading River again in a close fight. Only trailing 4-3 at halftime, the Wildcats (4-2) had trouble cracking the Manhasset defense as they were able to score only one goal in the final two quarters. Liam Kershis led the team with two goals and two assists. Jadan Galfano made seven saves.

Upcoming Schedule: April 19: Kings Park at SWR, 4 p.m. April 22: SWR at Harborfields, 3:30 p.m. April 25: SWR at Westhampton, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

April 11: William Floyd 17, Riverhead 4

Riverhead’s matchup against the division’s first-place team didn’t go so well. The Blue Waves gave up their season high in goals with 17. With a mostly young team, Riverhead (1-7) is still very much in rebuilding mode led by Logan Pilon and Sadie Shultz. Both attackers have scored 28 goals on the season.

Upcoming Schedule: April 19: Copiague at Riverhead, 5 p.m. April 25: Riverhead at Sachem East, 4 p.m. April 29: Riverhead at Lindenhurst, 5 p.m.

April 12: Shoreham-Wading River 16, Mattituck 4

After losing their first two games of the season, Shoreham-Wading River has now won four in a row to bring their record to 4-2. In the high scoring effort against Mattituck, Reese Marcario scored four times and collected six assists. Madison Herr scored four goals as well. Herr currently leads the team in goals scored with 16 and Marcario leads the team in assists with 17.