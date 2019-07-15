Riverhead Raceway: Davidowitz earns win in Hiscock Legend Race Car National Qualifier

Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches raced to victory Saturday night in the 50-lap Silas Hiscock INEX Legend Race Car National Qualifier as he earned his fourth win of the season. It was also his track leading 24th career victory.

The race was in memory of the late Mr. Hiscock, who died in April following a crash at the race track during practice. He was 78.

Davidowitz was presented a special trophy by race director Scott Tapley in honor of winning the race. The classic trophy was won by Mr. Tapley’s father when he raced years ago in New England.

In qualifying, Davidowitz clocked the second fastest lap behind Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville, the most recent winner. The two veteran drivers were pitted against each other in the front row.

Kevin Nowak of Medford held the lead early in the race for 14 laps before Davidowitz made his way back into the race lead on lap 17, passing Nowak to the outside, racing down the back stretch. They raced nose to tail for an extended period of time.

Davidowitz held on for the remainder of the race until the checker flag. Nowack was a close runner-up in the race and Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches overcame a poor qualifying lap to race his way onto the podium in third place. Fitzgerald and Eric Hersey of Commack rounded out the top five.

In the Crate Modified race, 14-year-old Matt Brode of East Islip won his first career race in a 25-lap contest. It was just the seventh start for the son of former three-time NASCAR Modified champion Howie Brode. Brode won the qualifying heat and took full advantage of his front row starting position to take an early lead. Sean Glennon of Northport ended up second and Justin Brown of Manorville completed the top three.

Alyssa Paprocky of Coram turned what had been a nightmare-type Blunderbust season into a dream Saturday as she won her first career feature event after an early season of struggles over the first seven races. She won the 20-lap main event and exited her car to loud cheers from the crowd. Tom Pickerell of Huntington was second and Cody Triola of Bay Shore was third.

For the third time this season, Tom Puccia of Shirley topped the non-stop Mini Stock contest. Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge was second followed by Chris Elixson of Riverhead.

Another three-time winner this season is Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon, who won the 40-lap 8-Cylinder Enduro. Michael Asdahl of East Meadow was second and Brian Halsey of Southampton was third.

Riverhead Raceway held a Wednesday night special on July 10 as John Beatty Jr. of Merrick rebounded from a disappointing finish a few nights earlier to win the 50-lap NASCAR Modified race. The win was the seventh of his career and oddly enough, three of those victories have now come on a Wednesday night. He swept Twin 50-lap NASCAR Modified races in 2018.

A late race caution flag hurt his chance for victory on July 6, but he didn’t have to wait long for redemption.

Chris Young of Calverton and Kyle Soper of Manorville were second and third, respectively. Dave Brigati of Calverton and Craig Lutz of Miller Place rounded out the top five.

Young had surged from eight into the top five, eventually moving to the rear bumper of the leader and giving him a nudge from time to time, but never upsetting Beatty’s car to the point of spinning. Young began to take a look at attempting an inside pass for the lead, but Beatty was prepared and slowed his corner speed slightly to break the challengers’ momentum.

“Chris ran a great race,” Beatty said. “He nudged me here and there but never crossed that fine line.”

Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead won his sixth race in seven starts in the Late Model race. Chris Turbush of Wading River was second followed by Shawn Patrick of Brightwaters.

Defending champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead won his fifth race of the year in seven starts in Figure Eight. Defending Super Pro Truck champion Mark Stewart of Riverhead won the 30-lap event for his first win of the season.

Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge made it two Mini Stock wins in a row when he topped the 25-lap main event.

Phil LaManna of Smithtown picked up win No. 2 in a 40-lap Truck Enduro race. In the 15-lap School Bus Figure Eight race, Kevin Rommeney of Maspeth became the third different winner in as many races this season.

