Riverhead BID adds another new executive director

The Riverhead Business Improvement District’s Management Association has replaced its executive director, who left after less than two months on the job.

Greenport native Sarah Sands was hired in May to fill the executive director position left vacant when Diane Tucci stepped down to run for Town Council.

But Ms. Sands resigned as well to become executive director for the Oysterponds Historical Society, which is close to her home in Orient.

Taking Ms. Sands’ place is Kristy Verity, 39, of East Moriches, who attended her first meeting Wednesday.

Ms. Verity said her background is in public relations and marketing.

Ms. Sands’ background is in running non-profit organizations, such as the American Helicopter Museum & Education Center in West Chester, PA, where she worked prior to taking the BID job.

[email protected]

Comments

comments