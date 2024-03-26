Riverhead BID announces new president

Sean Kenna has been named the interim president of the Riverhead BID Management Association. (Tim Gannon photo.)

Sean Kenna was named interim president of the Riverhead Business Improvement District’s Management Association following an election Wednesday night that resulted in a split vote.

Mr. Kenna replaces long-time president Steve Shauger, who recently stepped down after 10 years at the head of the board.

Director of Operations for the Hyatt Place Hotel and the Preston House Hotel, both in downtown Riverhead, Mr. Shauger is still on the board, but said he does not plan to run for president in regularly scheduled election to be held in June.

Mr. Kenna, who owns two restaurants in downtown Riverhead — Cucina 25 and Craft’D — has been a member of the BID board for seven years.

“I want to keep everything moving forward,” Mr. Kenna said, citing downtown beautification efforts and other BID projects.

Mr. Kenna defeated Lisa Pickersgill Wednesday night in the election to fill Mr. Shauger’s seat. Ms. Pickersgill is the daughter of the late Ray Pickersgill, who died in 2020 and was instrumental in building up the Riverhead BID. She owns the Robert James Salon on Main Street.

There were only seven votes cast Wednesday, according to Mr. Shaugher. The group will hold its annual meeting in June, where any qualified candidate in the BID district can run for president.

The BID consists of two classes of voters. Class 1 is owners of commercial property within the BID and Class 2 is commercial tenants renting property within the district. The 13 members of the BID’s Management Association, referred to as directors, are appointed by the Riverhead Town Board.

Mr. Shauger said that he is stepping down early in order to dedicate more time to training Mr. Kenna.