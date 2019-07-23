Art in the Park returns to downtown Riverhead: photos

Grangebel Park in Riverhead transformed into a walkable, interactive art experience as part of the latest rendition of “Art in the Park: Reflextions.”

The lighted art exhibit made its debut last year and returned to coincide with the second Alive on 25 last Thursday with three new exhibits. Riverhead Rocks was one of the new additions and it featured large letter-shaped cages filled with fluorescent painted rocks. Three-dimensional letters spelling Riverhead were welded together to hold the painted rocks.

The paint nights for Riverhead Rocks are Aug. 1 Aug. 15 along with the final two Alive on 25 nights.

See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:

Comments

comments