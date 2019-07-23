Art in the Park returns to downtown Riverhead: photos

Grangebel Park in Riverhead transformed into a walkable, interactive art experience as part of the latest rendition of “Art in the Park: Reflextions.”
The lighted art exhibit made its debut last year and returned to coincide with the second Alive on 25 last Thursday with three new exhibits. Riverhead Rocks was one of the new additions and it featured large letter-shaped cages filled with fluorescent painted rocks. Three-dimensional letters spelling Riverhead were welded together to hold the painted rocks.
The paint nights for Riverhead Rocks are Aug. 1 Aug. 15 along with the final two Alive on 25 nights.
See more photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:
The Riverhead Rocks community art project.
An illuminated mermaid overlooks Grangebel Park.
Larry Lafountaine of Miller Place poses with a giant illuminated fish sculpture made of recycled CDs.
The Riverhead Rocks community art project reflected on the Peconic River in Grangebel Park.
A sculpture made from recycled plastic bottles balances over the Peconic River.
A sculpture made from recycled plastic bottles balances over the Peconic River.
7. The banks of the Peconic River in downtown Riverhead’s Grangebel Park are illuminated by the Riverhead Rocks community art project, a swimmer made of recycled plastic bottles, and a fire fish sculpture.
Eva Reese of East Moriches, a sophomore at Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia, poses with her black light mural.
Visitors and volunteers are encouraged to feed the flaming fish sculpture.
A flaming sculpture burns near the Grangebel Park pump house.
Samuel McShane of Laurel, Madeline Knecht of Smithtown, and Ryan Solomon of Smithtown.
Axel Perez of Mastic poses with Melanie Capobianco of Flanders at the love sign.
Kaelin Lambert of East Moriches poses in the black light.
