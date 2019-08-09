Crowdfunding effort underway for family of man killed in Flanders crash

The family of an East Hampton man who died following a single-car crash in Flanders Sunday night is raising funds to bring his body back to Ecuador.

Jhony Ismael Chumi Rodas, 31, was killed following the crash at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Flanders Road and Longneck Boulevard, according to Southampton Town police. The pickup truck appeared to have left the roadway before striking a utility pole, officials said.

Police initially declined to release the identity of the driver. A lieutenant said Wednesday that there were no witnesses and police have not found any evidence of alcohol or drugs being a factor in the crash. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $12,000 in three days.

“Jhony was a very cheerful person and always had a smile on his face,” the GoFundMe started by his brother Brandon Chumi says. “He left us with so many unforgettable memories that we will never be able to forget.”

His family plans to hold a funeral when the body is brought back to Ecuador where many of his relatives are located. A wake will take place in East Hampton Saturday at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home from 6 to 9 p.m.

