West Main Street 7-Eleven plans move forward

The new 7-Eleven proposed for West Main Street took a step forward last Thursday when the Riverhead Planning Board issued a negative declaration, meaning the project will not require an environmental impact study.

The project, sited across West Main Street from the Suffolk County Historical Society, involves demolishing a vacant car repair building and replacing it with a 3,062-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store.

It is located within the Peconic River Community zoning district, in which retail stores or shops are a permitted use.

The application still needs site plan approval from the Planning Board before building permits can be sought.

If approved, it will be the fourth 7-Eleven in Riverhead Town; the others are all located on Route 58.

