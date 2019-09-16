Daily Update: Traffic forum set for next week, mental health meeting planned

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 16:

NEWS

Times Review Talks: Traffic on the North Fork set for next week

More than 6 million veterans now eligible to join American Legion

Town hall event planned to raise awareness for mental health services

Proposed Central Square shopping center in Wading River back to square one

SPORTS

Football: Daniels sparks Waves’ first D-I win

Football: Fast start propels SWR to 2-0 in blowout win at Port Jefferson

Football: Porters suffer from fumblitist

WEATHER

Morning showers will be followed by mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

