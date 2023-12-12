Daily Update: Holiday parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead

(Jeremy Garretson photo)

Here are the headlines for December 12, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead junior wins big at Long Island Film Fest

Bring on the cheer: parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gov. Hochul signs deer management bill for Southold

Southold NJROTC team invited to national orienteering competition

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bringing light to banish darkness: 10th annual Menorah lighting in the Center

NORTHFORKER

Stroller Strong Mamas fitness studio opens in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Get gifty your way at Eastport General Store

