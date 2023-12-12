Daily Update: Holiday parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead
Here are the headlines for December 12, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead junior wins big at Long Island Film Fest
Bring on the cheer: parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gov. Hochul signs deer management bill for Southold
Southold NJROTC team invited to national orienteering competition
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bringing light to banish darkness: 10th annual Menorah lighting in the Center
NORTHFORKER
Stroller Strong Mamas fitness studio opens in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
Get gifty your way at Eastport General Store
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.