Photos: Downtown Riverhead Holiday Parade and Bonfire

(Jeremy Garretson photo)

Holiday festivities filled Downtown Riverhead with light and color on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Lion’s Club’s annual parade stepped off at the intersection between Griffing Avenue and Main Street, where it proceeded through town and concluded at the bonfire by the riverfront south of Town Square. Santa greeted kids and grown-ups alike for photo ops inside a giant, magical gingerbread house on Town Square. Christmas may not be until Dec. 25, but the joy of the season was in full force.