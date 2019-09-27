Daily Update: Priority affordable housing for first responders, retail approved in Aquebogue

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 27:

NEWS

Southold Town adopts priority affordable housing for first responders

Retail uses to be allowed at Vinland Commons in Aquebogue

Southold Town police warning Hispanic community of disturbing scam

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Flores’ transformation aids Tuckers

Boys Soccer: Settlers rebounding from 0-5 start

NORTHFORKER

Greenport’s Stirling Sake has dialed up its culinary offerings

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. It should remain Sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

