Auto Racing: Rogers pulls within 6 wins of Jarzombek

Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead scored his fifth NASCAR Modified victory Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway in a season ending 50-lap contest. The win was the 57th of his career, moving him to within six wins of the all-time track leader, Charlie Jarzombek.

“It would be nice to tie Charlie, he was such an iconic figure in our sport,” said Rogers.

Rogers also won his 10th Figure Eight event of 2019, tying him with the late Joe Biondolillo Jr. for second on that all-time win list with 53 tallies each. After a rough 2018 season weather-wise that saw Riverhead Raceway rained out eight times, the 2019 Saturday night NASCAR Whelen All American Series ran straight through from May until Saturday night without a rainout. The only blemishes during the summer were two Wednesday night washouts in August.

In the Modified race, Dave Brigati of Calverton was second. Chris Young of Calverton wrapped up an impressive season with a third-place finish. Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills and John Baker of Brookhaven completed the top five.

Rogers’ 10 Figure Eight wins in a season ties two drivers, Roger Maynor and Joe Biondolillo Jr., who both won 10 races in a single season twice in their careers. Rogers won his third consecutive track championship for car owner Keith Repp. Ken Hyde of Yaphank was second in the race and Bryan Quilliam of Manorville was third.

Jarrod Hayes of Calverton started only four Late Model races in 2019, but the cagey veteran won two of those, including a 25-lap finale. Chris Turbush of Wading River was the runner-up, but fell four points shy of passing Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead for the LM title. McDermott sewed up the championship on the strength of eight wins, most of which came in the first half of the season.

For the third time in the four-year existence of the Crate Modifieds, Dave Brigati of Calverton clinched the championship with his eight-place showing Saturday. Mike Albasini of Flushing roared to his second Crate Modified victory of the season, leading all of the race’s 25 laps. Matt Brode, Dennis Krupski, Gerard Lawrence and Sean Glennon at one time or another ran second to Albasini during the tilt. Glennon of Northport took second and Brown of Manorville was third.

Tom Pickerell of Huntington captured the Blunderbust championship, the fifth of his career, coming in sixth Saturday. Cody Triola of Bay Shore scored his first career win in the 20-lap event. Alyssa Paprocky of Coram was second. Max Handley of Medford recovered from a Lap 6 spin to claim third.

Mark Stewart of Riverhead clinched his second consecutive Super Pro Truck championship in grand style, winning a 20-lap finale for his fourth win of 2019. It was his 24th career win. Lou Maestri of Deer Park and Eddie Schutz of Oyster Bay drove in second and third, respectively.

On the strength of his eighth-place finish and five wins in 2019, Legend Race Car driver Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches clinched his first career track championship. Rookie Joseph Braun of Manorville delivered his first career win in the 20-lapper. Jim Sylvester of Massapequa was second and Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville third.

