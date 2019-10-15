Daily Update: Local groups seek grant funding, seniors honored in Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 15:

NEWS

Local groups request continued block grant support for 2020

Riverhead Senior Center celebrates annual ’90 and over’ event

Sharing stories of lives saved through organ donation at PBMC event

The 44th annual Riverhead Country Fair: Photos

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Planning the perfect fall weekend on the North Fork

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. hosts 7th annual Oyster Festival: Photos

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 45.

