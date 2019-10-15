Daily Update: Local groups seek grant funding, seniors honored in Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 15:
NEWS
Local groups request continued block grant support for 2020
Riverhead Senior Center celebrates annual ’90 and over’ event
Sharing stories of lives saved through organ donation at PBMC event
The 44th annual Riverhead Country Fair: Photos
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Planning the perfect fall weekend on the North Fork
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. hosts 7th annual Oyster Festival: Photos
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a high of 62 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 45.