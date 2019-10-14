Cops: 90-year-old Calverton woman dies in Wading River crash

A Calverton woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Wading River Monday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Rose Mastrodomenico, 90, was driving a 2014 Nissan eastbound on Route 25A when she attempted to enter the parking lot of a medical complex at 271 Route 25A. Her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2006 Jeep at 9:48 a.m., police said.

Ms. Mastrodomenico was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Jeep, Meghan Cunningham, 42, of Rocky Point, was also transported to Stony Brook for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives ask for anyone with information to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752. No charges have been filed.

