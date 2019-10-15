Driver involved in fatal crash arrested for providing false name

A Rocky Point woman involved in a fatal crash in Wading River Monday was arrested for providing a false name to officers, according to Suffolk County police.

A 90-year-old Calverton woman died in the crash on Route 25A.

An investigation revealed Tara Demauro was driving the Jeep that struck a Nissan driven by Rose Mastrodomenico. Ms. Demauro, 48, had a suspended license and provided officers with the name of a relative, Meghan Cunningham, who was not involved, police said.

Ms. Demauro was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, making a punishable false written statement and driving with a suspended license. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

In an original press release on the crash, police said the driver of the Jeep, now known to be Ms. Demauro, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms. Mastrodomenico was pronounced dead at Stony Brook.

