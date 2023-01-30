Cops: Teens remain in critical condition after early morning car crash

The crash occurred near the intersection of Sound and Osborn avenues. (Credit: Google Maps)

Two teenagers are in critical condition at area hospitals after an early-morning collision with a tree along Sound Avenue, Riverhead Town police said in a press release Monday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 near 2767 Sound Avenue, when a 2017 Honda Civic left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to police, members of the Riverhead Fire Department were called to the scene to extricate the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to render aid to the victims.

The driver, Angel Flores-Canaca, 18, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital on a Suffolk County police helicopter for treatment of injuries and remains in critical condition.

The passenger, a 16-year-old whom police did not identify, was initially taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he also remains in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No criminal charges had been filed at the time of the press release. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.