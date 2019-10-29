25 photos from Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead



The Riverhead Business Improvement District hosted its annual “weekend of fun and frights” as part of its Halloween Fest celebration this weekend.

The annual festival, which runs the spectrum from cute to creeptacular, featured everything from trick-or-treating to a Halloween parade and a coffin race. There were also several parties and specials at local businesses and a screening of the classic 1975 film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Suffolk Theater.

Photographer Elizabeth Wagner captured much of the fun.

