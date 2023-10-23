Riverhead’s Halloween Fest Moved to Oct. 28

Coffin racers at Halloween Fest 2022. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

No one’s gonna rain on this parade.

Riverhead’s popular Halloween parade and coffin races — set for Saturday — have been postponed to Oct. 28 based on forecasts that rain is likely throughout the day, according to the Riverhead Business Improvement District, which sponsors the annual festivities.

The schedule will remain the same — kicking off again this year with the Griffin Ave. coffin races at 2pm.

Five person teams will race their coffins in two terrifying categories: Ghoulies (age 5-12) and Zombies (12 and up).

To ensure a smooth and safe event, racers should arrive with their coffins by 1 pm for a thorough inspection before the spine-chilling races.

The winners of each category will walk away with spooky cool $500 cash prize.

But the spellbinding fun doesn’t stop there.

Afterwards, Main Street businesses are hosting trick-or-treating for the little ones between 3 and 5 p.m.

From 5 to 6 pm, grown-ups can grab a bite or a drink at any of Main Street’s many eating and drinking establishments.

A little bumblebee at Halloween Fest 2022. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Then, just as darkness descends on downtown, the enchanted Goblin Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. at the corner of Main St. and Griffing Ave. — before heading east on Main St. to the bewitching new town square in front of The Suffolk.

Revelers at Halloween Fest 2022. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

If you’re itching to be part of the the spooktacular spectacle, don’t miss your chance to register a parade float at the BID’s website. And if you’re not in the mood to march but still want to contribute to the event’s success, the BID is actively seeking volunteers to lend a hand during the day’s festivities.

For those looking to add an extra touch of eerie elegance to Main Street, you can register to decorate a downtown streetlamp in Halloween splendor or help to sponsor the event.