Daily Update: Automated car wash pitched for Route 58, indoor farmers market returning

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 8:

NEWS

No more U-turns on Love Lane in Mattituck?

Is another car wash too many for Route 58 in Riverhead?

Southold Town Board adopts 2020 preliminary, capital budgets

‘Miller’s Marlins’ raise 6K for juvenile diabetes research

SPORTS

Podcast Preview: Riverhead football heads to Longwood for playoff showdown

NORTHFORKER

Indoor Riverhead Farmers Market returning this month

WEATHER

It’s expected to be mostly sunny and breezy today with a high temperature of just 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will dip below freezing to about 22 degrees.

It’s supposed to be sunny most of the weekend as temperatures will climb back up to the mid-40s on Saturday and into the 50s Sunday.

