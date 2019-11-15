Pulaski principal, music teacher both reassigned, district confirms

Two educators at Pulaski Street School have been reassigned, Riverhead Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez confirmed Friday.

Principal Dave Densieski has been reassigned to the district offices. Orchestra teacher Christina Mercurio has been reassigned to the pupil personnel services office.

“As these are active personnel investigations, the district cannot provide any further comment,” the superintendent said in a statement.

At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the board formally appointed Callan Lonergan as assistant principal of Pulaski Street School to replace Patrick Burke. She is scheduled to join the district Dec. 2.

Mr. Densieski attended the meeting and discussed the search for Mr. Burke’s replacement with a reporter afterward, saying he wanted to find “a new, fresh set of eyes and perspective.”

The reassignments come shortly after another longtime high school teacher was reassigned to the pupil personnel services office. Edward Grassman was removed from his teaching and coaching duties Oct. 30, the district said.

Mr. Densieski earns $183,382 and is one of the top 10 highest paid employees in the district, according to SeeThroughNY. Ms. Mercurio, who’s one of three music teachers at Pulaski Street, earns $112,419.

