Cops: Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars on West Main Street

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles on West Main Street in Riverhead Monday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The driver of the first vehicle to strike the victim did not stop. Police believe it is a white SUV with driver’s side damage. A mirror from the vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The victim was a 72-year-old Riverhead man, police said. His identity was not released.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. near Riverhead Dodge. Police received multiple calls that a pedestrian had been struck and bystanders were initiating CPR. Responding officers found a man in the roadway with the bystanders administering CPR.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp. responded and transported the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police closed West Main Street between Raynor Avenue and Marcy Avenue as the investigation was ongoing.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had been crossing Main Street from south to north. While standing in the middle of the roadway, he was initially struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound and then a second vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

Riverhead detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-727-4500, ext. 289.

Top photo caption: Police on scene at the West Main Street crash Monday. (Credit: Stringer News)

