Peconic River Sportsman’s Club raises $33K for breast cancer charities

Peconic River Sportsman’s Club raised $33,000 for breast cancer charities, including $11,000 for North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

The club, based in Manorville, presented checks to the organizations at a luncheon last Wednesday. The other recipients were Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition and Lucia’s Angels, based in Southampton.

The donation is from the club’s fifth annual fundraiser for the research and treatment of breast cancer. More than 300 people attended the Sept. 15 event called “Break ‘Em for Breast Cancer” in advance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event featured a BBQ chicken dinner and raffles with prizes such as fishing and hunting trips. Joe Hocker, the vice president of the sportsman’s club, said this year’s event was the most successful yet.

“We are very lucky to have such a generous benefactor,” said Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the vice president of NFBHC. “With this kind of support, we are able to provide additional services and funding to those in need. We thank the club from the bottom of our hearts because this will truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

The coalition has scheduled its sixth annual Pink Pearl Gala for Friday, March 27. The event will be held at East Wind in Wading River and will honor the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club and Stage 4 breast-cancer survivor, Keri Lynn Stromski.

Funds raised for the coalition will go toward free services such as yoga, massage therapy, reflexology and guided meditation to breast-cancer patients and survivors.

Top photo caption: Janice Jay Young of Flanders (NFBHC director at large) with Bernadette Tuthill of Baiting Hollow (NFBHC director at large). (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Comments

comments