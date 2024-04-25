Sarah B. Bieniewicz of Riverhead died April 23, 2024 at Stern Family Center. She was 95.

Born Oct. 28, 1928 in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Stanislaw and Paulina Lucas. Ms. Bieniewicz graduated Riverhead High School in 1945 and married Harold Bieniewicz in 1992 and became a homemaker.

Family said her hobbies included gardening, that Ms. Bieniewicz loved going to the casinos, spending time with family, polka dancing, and she was proud of her Polish heritage.

Predeceased by her husband Harold and grandsons Michael and Matthew, Ms. Bieniewicz is survived by her children Steven of Arizona, Ronald of Southampton and Diane Fitzgerald of Riverhead; four grandchildren and two grandchildren.

Cremation will be private. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial donations are requested for Kent Animal Shelter.