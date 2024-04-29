Lifelong Riverhead resident Michael S. Benedict died April 27, 2024, at the Kanas Center. He was 61.

Born Jan. 18, 1963, in Southampton, he was the son of Richard A. and Barbara J. (Jackowski) Benedict.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981, worked as a senior plant operator at Riverhead Water District and was a member of the Riverhead Fire Department and Ambulance Corps.

Family said he enjoyed hunting deer, fishing and cooking.

Mr. Benedict is survived by his sister, Debra J. Alaino of Riverhead, and nephew Michael J. Schwarz.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Country Kids, P.O. Box 3, Aquebogue, NY 11931.