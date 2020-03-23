Scenes from a weekend in Riverhead during COVID-19 pandemic

View Gallery A sign on the Long Island Expressway urges drivers heading toward Riverhead to stay home.

The massive parking lots at Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets were empty on a beautiful afternoon Saturday. Security ushered away any drivers who came in, unaware of the closure.

Nearby shopping centers on Route 58 sat closed as well as major retailers like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond shut down.

Still, traffic hummed along Route 58 as people proceeded to destinations like Costco and grocery stores.

Along Main Street, restaurants advertised their to-go offerings in their windows. Church signs asked for everyone’s prayers. The Suffolk Theater marquee urged people to social distance. Barbers trimmed the hair of willing customers seeking one last clean-up before the lights close Sunday night. It’s anyone’s guess when the hair clippers will buzz again.

In South Jamesport, yellow caution tape cordoned off playgrounds as if they were crime scenes.

Some sought to stay active, walking their dogs along Peconic Bay Boulevard. Two brothers played basketball at South Jamesport Beach and others faced off in tennis.

