COVID-19

Scenes from a weekend in Riverhead during COVID-19 pandemic

By Joe Werkmeister

A sign on the Long Island Expressway urges drivers heading toward Riverhead to stay home.
Arrow Back To Article Close Gallery
03.23.2020 COVID-19

Scenes from a weekend in Riverhead during COVID-19 pandemic

By Joe Werkmeister
A sign on the Long Island Expressway urges drivers heading toward Riverhead to stay home. A shamrock for St. Patrick's Day hangs at Digger's. The parking lot behind Maximus Gym was largely empty. The Suffolk Theater marquee reminding people to take preventative measures. A sign at Goldberg's Bagels reminds customers orders are only to-go. The First Congregational Church sign says 'Wash your hands & let us pray.' A barber sign outside Baccano Barbering Co., which was closed Saturday afternoon. Newspapers pile up outside a Main Street restaurant. Workers were still doing their jobs on the Riverview Lofts apartments. Gas prices have come down since the economic slowdown began. Mobil in Riverhead was advertising $1.99. A closed sign hangs from Marias Hair Salon. The Preston House advertises curb-side pickup and takeout. The parking lot at Tanger Outlets. An empty parking lot normally used for the Long Island Aquarium. The playground on South Jamesport Avenue was taped off. The playground on South Jamesport Avenue was taped off. A sign on Main Road advertising to-go orders at Main Road Biscuit. The gazebo at South Jamesport beach was taped off. The gazebo at South Jamesport beach was taped off. At Old Steeple Community Church on Main Road, a sign said all services were canceled. The Jamesport Farm Brewery's empty parking lot. Jacob Zacharewincz, 19, plays basketball at South Jamesport Beach with his brother Damian, 10. The Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond complex.
1 / 23

The massive parking lots at Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets were empty on a beautiful afternoon Saturday. Security ushered away any drivers who came in, unaware of the closure.

Nearby shopping centers on Route 58 sat closed as well as major retailers like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond shut down.

Still, traffic hummed along Route 58 as people proceeded to destinations like Costco and grocery stores.

Along Main Street, restaurants advertised their to-go offerings in their windows. Church signs asked for everyone’s prayers. The Suffolk Theater marquee urged people to social distance. Barbers trimmed the hair of willing customers seeking one last clean-up before the lights close Sunday night. It’s anyone’s guess when the hair clippers will buzz again.

In South Jamesport, yellow caution tape cordoned off playgrounds as if they were crime scenes.

Some sought to stay active, walking their dogs along Peconic Bay Boulevard. Two brothers played basketball at South Jamesport Beach and others faced off in tennis.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes on a Saturday afternoon in Riverhead during a pandemic. (Click view gallery in the photo above to see more scenes.)

Related Content