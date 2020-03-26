Riverhead, Southampton launch new delivery service programs for seniors

Both Riverhead and Southampton towns launched new delivery service programs for senior citizens in their respective towns on Wednesday morning.

In Riverhead, the program is called Riverhead Senior Assistance for Essentials Program, or Riverhead SAFE, for short.

In Southampton Town, the program is called ASAP, which stands for All Seniors Assistance Program.

“To assist our senior citizen and veteran population navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the Town of Riverhead created the ‘Senior Assistance for Essentials’ (SAFE) program,” Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a press release.

All residents have been asked by the state to remain indoors as much as possible to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Ms. Aguiar said SAFE will allow residents who are receiving the items to stay home, and it will also help businesses who have been hurt by state mandates limiting restaurants to take-out services only.

The town has stopped serving meals to seniors at its senior center in Aquebogue as a result of the virus, and has been delivering meals instead.

SAFE will deliver pre-paid items to seniors, and there is no cost for delivery.

“Since the senior population is the most at risk, we are supporting them, and we have obtained a list of supporting merchants,” Ms. Aguiar said Tuesday. “Seniors who need essentials can pre-pay for their items and those items will be delivered by town employees at no cost and delivered to their door. So far, pretty good interest in interest.”

The list of local stores participating in the program includes merchants, shops, deli, restaurants and others, according to the town.

Seniors, age 60 and over, can call 631-727-3200 ext. 211 or email [email protected], from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

The town’s website has more information about the program as well as links for both seniors and business owners to register for the program.

Orders can be made by phone and paid for by credit or debit card, and then the items are picked up by the town from the merchants and delivered to seniors at their front door, according to the town.

• Southampton Town

The program in Southampton Town, called ASAP, is similar to the program in Riverhead.

It also helps seniors age 60 and older to purchase items without having to venture outdoors.

Here’s how the program works, according to officials.

• The senior places an order with a participating merchant and uses their assigned ID number for the ASAP program.

• The senior pays the merchant for the order by credit card.

• When the order is ready for pick up, the merchant calls ASAP and a town employee delivers the items to the senior’s door step, using protective gloves and mask.

Deliveries will be made each weekday between noon and 4 p.m.

“COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to senior citizens,” said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in a press release. “The new service will help seniors stay at home and will help our local businesses stay viable through this public health emergency.”

Seniors can register for the program through Southampton Town’s website or by calling 631-702-1777 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a business directory on the town’s website so that seniors can review the list of participating businesses.