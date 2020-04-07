Photos: A chance to say thank you to health care workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center

View Gallery

Dozens of cars honked their horns as people held signs out the windows toward the large gathering of health care workers outside Peconic Bay Medical Center Monday evening.

The long procession of cars, led by a Riverhead Town police escort, was a chance for residents to say thank you in person to the health care workers risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cars met at the former Walmart parking lot before beginning the short trip down Route 58 to PBMC and they then proceeded to the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters to share the gratitude with the first responders.

