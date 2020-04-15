Fire departments from across East End pay tribute to health care workers at PBMC

View Gallery

Fire departments from Riverhead, Jamesport, Mattituck, Flanders, Eastport, East Quogue, Manorville, Cutchogue and Wading River paid tribute to health care workers at Peconic Bay Medical Center with a parade Tuesday evening.

Health care workers at the hospital waves to the passing fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles.

A week earlier, many residents drove past the hospital in a parade in their cars holding signs to say thanks.