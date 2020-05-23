Blotters: Leaf blower, weed wacker reported stolen from sheds

Three men cut the lock to a shed on Duane Street in Riverhead last Saturday morning and removed a Redmax leaf blower valued at about $500, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A weed wacker and a hedge trimmer were reported stolen from a locked shed on Sweezey Avenue in Riverhead Saturday. The value of the stolen items were not known, according to police.

• Gregory Lee, 50, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night near John Wesley Village on Aldersgate Drive in Riverhead.

• Jermaine Crosby, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property Monday night at Lowes on Route 58, according to police.

• A woman told police that someone removed a package from her front porch on Newton Avenue in Riverhead Friday morning. The package had a value of $400, she told police.

• A Riverhead man told police on Sunday afternoon that someone had used his personal information to open an Amtrak account, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 29-year-old Riverhead man on criminal mischief charges in Riverside early last Saturday.

Police received a report around 1 a.m. that a storefront window had been broken on Peconic Avenue and, together with Riverhead and state police K-9 units, followed a trail of blood leading south on County Road 104. Peconic Bay Medical Center later notified police that a man with hand lacerations and bleeding had left the hospital without treatment.

The man, Raymond Hubbard, was found near the 7-Eleven on Roanoke Avenue and told police he punched the window at Tommy’s Goldmine around 4 a.m, according to a police report.

Mr. Hubbard was arrested; charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A 57-year-old Calverton man was cited for public urination on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside Sunday around 12:30 p.m. He was issued a town code violation and an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Contracting equipment was reported stolen from a trailer on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside last Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

The owner of the trailer told police that he noticed at a jobsite in Mattituck last Monday that someone had cut off the latching mechanism on the trailer and its contents, which police did not specify, were missing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.