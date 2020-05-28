Police investigation shuts down Manor Lane; neighbor heard multiple gunshots

New York State Police blocking off Manor Lane at Sound Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A large police presence converged on Manor Lane in Jamesport Wednesday night as the road was blocked to traffic at both Main Road and Sound Avenue.

Riverhead Town police did not have any comment on the investigation.

A Manor Lane resident who was home Wednesday evening told the News-Review he heard about a dozen gunshots and thought it might have been hunters. Police then came to the door and told him to evacuate north or go into a basement and lock all the doors.

At 9:30 p.m., police came back and told the resident it was OK to resume normal activities.

It’s unclear if there is any victim.

Residents of Manor Lane were still being blocked from entering the road shortly before 11 p.m. Police told one resident it wasn’t safe yet to return home.

New York State police were also on scene blocking traffic at Sound Avenue while Riverhead police blocked the road at Main Road.

Suffolk County police did not have any information Wednesday evening.

*Check back for updates as police release information.