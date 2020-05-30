Blotters: Police investigating several reports of someone rummaging through cars in Aquebogue

Someone removed $20 from an unlocked vehicle on Cove Street in Aquebogue last Wednesday morning. A similar complaint was made a short time later on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue, where someone got away with only some loose change, according to police. Several other reports of a person rummaging through unlocked cars in that neighborhood also were received at about the same time.

• A resident’s Ring camera got video of a man reaching into a vehicle on Newtown Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday morning at 2 a.m. through a partially opened window and then leaving in a silver four-door sedan, police said. Nothing appeared to have been taken, police said.

• Several unknown juveniles removed more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the 7-Eleven near the Department of Motor Vehicles on Route 58 early Friday. The case is being investigated, according to police.

• An Ostrander Avenue resident told police last Wednesday that they were the victim of a phone scam and had sent a $1,000 gift card to an unknown person, according to police.

• Tarell Holloway, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Stephanie Nash, age and address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation Friday afternoon at Home Depot on Route 58.

• James Nowack, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree contempt of court and second-degree harassment Saturday morning at the Riverside Laundry on West Main Street.

• A loose goat was returned to its owners on Sound Avenue last Wednesday morning, according to police, who made sure the fence was secured before leaving.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 34-year-old man after he threatened a woman with a bat in Flanders last Monday.

Police responded to a residence on Maple Avenue around 1 p.m. after a woman reported that Elias Baquedano Espinoza of Riverhead threatened to kill her while holding a bat in a threatening manner.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, as well as a marijuana-related violation, police said.

• Quenia Soler Carranza, 39, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended vehicle registration on County Road 39 in Tuckahoe last Tuesday just before 10 p.m., according to a police report.

• State police arrested Kevin Aguilar, 27, of Riverside near Phillips Avenue in Riverside early Sunday morning after a motor vehicle accident investigation determined he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and turned over to Southampton police for an outstanding warrant, officials said. A police report did not contain additional information on the motor vehicle accident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.