Riverhead Blotter: Thefts reported at Stop & Shop, Lowe’s

A woman removed $400 worth of diapers and candles from Stop & Shop on Route 58 Sunday afternoon and a man removed $229 worth of beer and diapers from the same store just 22 minutes later, according to Riverhead Town police, who did not indicate if the incidents were related.

• A number of tools valued at $1,398 were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• A man reported Monday afternoon that about $4,000 was stolen from his wallet at the Wading River Motel in Wading River, according to police.

• Robert Helmke, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree assault Sunday night at the New Balance store at Tanger Outlets. Additional information was not available.

• Joseph Iovino, age and address unavailable, was charged with harassment and resisting last Tuesday afternoon at the Hotel Indigo on West Main Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A garden sculpture was reported stolen from a home on River Road in Calverton last Wednesday morning. Additional information was not available.

• A woman told police last Wednesday afternoon that an unknown man claiming to be an employee of PSEG Long Island scammed her out of $200, according to police. Additional information about the incident was not available.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from Riverhead Toyota on Route 58 last Thursday morning. Additional information about the vehicle was not available.

• Watches and handbags were reported stolen from the Kate Spade store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon. Police did not indicate the value of the missing items.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.