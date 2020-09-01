Riverhead police seek witnesses to single-car crash that left driver seriously injured

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town Police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred on Route 25 in Calverton Monday that left a driver seriously injured.

Police said they received a call shortly before 5 p.m. that a 2007 Honda Accord was found to have struck a tree on the north side of the road. There were no witnesses at the time of the investigation, police said.

The driver, who police did not identify, was attended to by Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps members and then flown to Stony Brook University Hospital via police helicopter. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.