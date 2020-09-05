Head-on crash on Route 105 results in multiple injuries, car bursts into flames

Several people had to be extricated from a vehicle that caught fire during a head-on crash Friday night. (Credit: Stringer News)

A head-on crash involving an apparent wrong-way driver resulted in multiple injuries Friday night on Route 105 in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

One vehicle burst into flames from the collision with three people trapped inside. The Riverhead Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and work on extricating the victims. Two people suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center. Two additional victims were transported by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. on the bridge over Peconic River and resulted in the road being closed for hours between Riverside Drive and Flanders Road. Two Suffolk police medevac helicopters landed at the scene to transport the victims.

One vehicle appeared to be heading north in the southbound lane of the bridge and crashed head-on into another vehicle. A third vehicle then rear-ended the second vehicle.

The New York State Police responded to conduct an accident investigation. Riverhead and Southampton police both responded to the scene in addition to Riverhead Fire Department. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Additional information was not yet available.

Reporting by Stringer News