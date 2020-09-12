Blotters: Cars reportedly vandalized on Osborn Avenue

Riverhead Town police responded to two reports of cars being vandalized at about the same time and location Tuesday.

Three windows were damaged by an unknown person on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead early Tuesday morning, according to police, who said the estimated value of the damage is $500.

Three tires were reported damaged on a different car at the same location shortly afterward. The estimated value of the damage to the tires is about $250, according to police.

• Four women stole $415 worth of toys and children’s clothing from Target on Route 58, according to police. The theft took place Monday at about 8 p.m., according to police.

• Nelson Fuentes-Flores, 29, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Tuesday afternoon on Sound Avenue in Northville.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 22-year-old Baiting Hollow man on boating while intoxicated charges Saturday evening.

According to police, Mateusz Pieta was operating a wave runner in the bay in East Quogue around 10 p.m. when he was stopped by bay constables and found to be intoxicated.

He reportedly gave officers a fake name in an attempt to hide his active probation status, reports said.

He was charged with operating a vessel while ability impaired by alcohol and second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. The wave runner was impounded.

• A Mattituck woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Flanders Sunday.

Police stopped Sharlie Marino, 33, for swerving on Pleasure Drive around 11:50 p.m. and an officer noticed signs of intoxication.

Ms. Marino allegedly told police she had consumed three drinks at a friend’s house. She was arrested for DWI, processed at police headquarters and later released on an appearance ticket.

• Hayden Dixon, 28, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Tuckahoe Sunday around midnight.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• A Westhampton man was arrested on drug charges Sunday during a traffic stop on Cross River Drive in Flanders.

According to police, Hector Ortiz Milian, 22, was stopped around 8:30 p.m. and his vehicle was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.

Police reportedly found a container of edible marijuana gummy bears in the vehicle and Mr. Ortiz Milian was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, taken to police headquarters for processing and released for a later court date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.