Police searching for Riverhead High School student missing since July

The Southampton Town police department is seeking the public’s help in finding a Riverside teen who has been missing for nearly two months.

Caterina Sebastian Matias, 15, was first reported missing Thursday after failing to show up at school, but police said she has not been seen since she had an argument with a family member at her home on Flanders Road July 20.

She is described as 4-foot-10, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robert Stabile at 631-702-2230 or the Southampton Town Police Department’s main line at 631-728-3400. Tips can also be e-mailed to [email protected]