Riverhead Raceway: Slepian, Soper win twin Modified races

Ever since their Legend Race Car days, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills and Kyle Soper of Manorville have been close friends at or away from Riverhead Raceway and for a short time owned a driveway seal-coating business together. Saturday night they both won one of twin NASCAR Modified 50-lap features, with Slepian capturing the opener and Soper the nightcap.

In the first race, Soper tried several times to make a run to the inside for the race lead but, Slepian held him off for his third win of 2020 and fourth of his budding career. Soper had to settle for second, followed by Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead, John Baker of Brookhaven and Justin Brown of Manorville.

Soper, the two-time and defending NASCAR Modified champion, got his victory in the second race, though. His 18th career win moved him into sole possession of 22nd on the track’s all-time win list. The 2019 Rookie of the Year, Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck, was second. Rogers scored his second third-place finish of the night. Slepian was fourth and C.J. Lehmann of Lake Grove came from a 10th-place starting spot to place fifth at the finish.

Owen Grennan of Glen Cove led wire to wire for the win in a caution-free Crate Modified 40-lap, time-trial affair. Grennan nailed down his third win of the year and sixth of his career. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches, the championship leader going into the race, grabbed second place. Sean Glennon of Northport took third.

Former Figure Eight champion Scott Pedersen of Shirley won his second 15-lap feature event of 2020. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue and Bryan Quilliam of Shirley were the next two finishers.

After a week of hard work to repair some cosmetic damage to his truck, Glennon topped the field in a 20-lap Super Pro Truck main event for his fourth career win and first of the season. Jack Handley Jr. of Medford motored in second and Frank Dumicich Jr. of East Quogue placed third.

For the second time this season, a Legend Race Car main event was shortened in a rough, caution-filled race. The race, set to go 20 laps, ended after 15, with Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville earning his third win of the year. Jason Castaldo of Shirley was the runner-up. Joey Braun of Manorville took third.

Justin Squires of Flanders nailed down his second Mini Stock triumph, a 20-lap feature. Johnny Cricchio of Port Jefferson and C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead were the next two to cross the finish line.

Joey Palmeri Jr. of Lindenhurst notched his first 4/6-Cylinder Enduro win over 50 laps. Franky Abbatiello of East Islip was second and Chris Olivari of Coram was third.