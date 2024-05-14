Popular Calverton Tex-Mex eatery changes hands

Luis Siguencia accepts the award for 2023 Business Person of the Year. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

After more than a decade of serving the community in Calverton and the North Fork, Luis Siguencia announced the closing of Golden Jalapeños on May 1.

JR El Rodeo III now operates at 4486 Middle Country Road, offering fresh Tex-Mex food by owners and Southampton residents Jorge and Justina Rojas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

It only took a week from the sale of the restaurant for Mr. Rojas to remodel. All that’s left to do is hang the new signage, he said.

The couple owns other local businesses as well including Mexico Lindo Grocery on East Main Street, JR El Mariachi on Flanders Road and JR El Rodeo in East Moriches.

The menu at JR El Rodeo III includes enchiladas, quesadillas, seafood, tacos, house specialties such as “molcajete,” a Mexican stew served in a stone bowl loaded with pork, chicken, skirt steak, cactus, onions and peppers.

“Our food is fresh,” Mr. Rojas said in Spanish. “We don’t cook for the week; the plates are prepared in the moment. The tortillas for the tacos are made in the moment. Everything, like in our other restaurants, will be prepared in the moment so our customers can delight in our food and specialties. We always want to make our customers happy.”

The announcement of the closure of Golden Jalapeños was posted on Facebook on May 1.

“Our journey on Long Island has been incredible, filled with friendships and support that have meant the world to us,” Mr. Siguencia said in a statement. “While we will deeply miss the community that has embraced our restaurant, we’ve fallen in love with Massachusetts since expanding our business there. We’re excited to continue our success in a place that has welcomed us with open arms.”

Mr. Siguencia and his family opened Golden Jalapeños in Calverton in 2014 and a second location in Yarmouth, Mass. last year. He also owned and later sold Pupusas City, a Salvadorian restaurant in Middle Island.

Mr. Siguencia gave away free Thanksgiving dinners to veterans and community members since Golden Jalapeños first opened. He was honored by the Riverhead News-Review as the 2023 Businessperson of the Year for giving back to the community. He said he’s going to miss the Thanksgiving giveback dinners in the area.

“I’d hang out with a lot of veterans, that was part of my family,” he said. “I’m going to be doing the same stuff in Massachusetts. I’m going to do that anywhere I go.”

Mr. Rojas said he and his family take the Siguencia legacy of giving back to the community seriously.

“In whatever way we can give back to the community or join in any activity, we’re 100% with the community,” he said.