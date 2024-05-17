School district voters guide: elections set for May 21

Riverhead High School (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21, in their respective school districts to either approve or reject proposed 2024-25 school-year budgets and choose candidates to fill open school board seats.

School budgets represent each district’s financial plan for the upcoming year and account for all anticipated expenditures and revenues. They also inform community members about property tax levies — the majority of which go to funding local school districts.

Below is a guide to the key items on Tuesday’s ballots.

RIVERHEAD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $201,464,530 Proposed tax levy : $107,796,213, a 3.34% increase A proposal is on the ballot to add a 12th-grade student representative as a non-voting member to the district board.

Who’s running for school board?

There are two seats open on Riverhead’s sevenseat school board. Both candidates are running unopposed: Newcomer and longtime educator Kelly Freeborn is running for the first time.

Incumbent vice president Brian Connelly is seeking reelection.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following polling sites, based on a voter’s home address: Election District 1: Riley Avenue Elementary School Election District 2: Phillips Avenue Elementary School Election District 3: Roanoke Avenue Elementary School Election District 4: Aquebogue Elementary School Contact the District Clerk’s office at 631-369-4724 to confirm the appropriate polling place.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

What’s on the ballot?

Total proposed budget: $88,183,464 Proposed tax levy: $58,927,704, a 2.52% increase This year’s budget also calls for a $1,676,920 transfer to the capital fund to complete building repairs. These include construction of two additional faculty restrooms at Miller Avenue School, as well as electrical infrastructure replacements and upgrades district-wide.

Who’s running for the school board?

Two seats on the seven-member board up are for grabs this year.

Incumbent James Smith is running for reelection. Newcomer and longtime resident Jim Lauckhardt is running for an open seat.

When and where do I vote?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shoreham-Wading River High School gymnasium.