Blotters: Unlicensed driver in single-vehicle crash charged with DWI

A single-vehicle crash on Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays resulted in the arrest of a Flanders man who did not have a valid license early Monday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. when Edwin Garcia, 30, reportedly drove too fast around a corner and flipped his car. Mr. Garcia told officers he had three beers and was driving to his Flanders home. Mr. Garcia did not suffer serious injuries and declined medical attention from the Hampton Bays Ambulance volunteers who responded.

Mr. Garcia was issued a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated for a blood alcohol content of .18% or more. He was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.

• A Baiting Hollow man who was driving with a suspended license was arrested after a traffic stop in East Quogue Oct. 13, according to police.

Mateusz Pieta, 22, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of “concentrated THC” and had an active bench warrant for a probation violation, police said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

He was transported to police headquarters and held to be transferred into custody of Suffolk County Probation Department.

• A Mastic woman who was driving with a suspended license for failing to pay a fine in 2019 was arrested last Wednesday in Riverside, police said.

Kyisha Nash, 25, was stopped on Peconic Avenue just after noon for driving with an expired inspection. Police found her license had been suspended by the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Court. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and traffic violations, police said.

• A Shinnecock Hills man was arrested last Thursday in Riverside for driving without a license, police said.

Kardo Thompson, 31, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, as well as traffic violations, police said. He was stopped on Old Quogue Road at 11:48 a.m. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Wading River man reported last Thursday afternoon that an unknown person illegally charged about $10,000 to his credit card, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Two men stole about $2,200 worth of items from the Ulta store on Route 58 Saturday afternoon.

• A woman’s purse was recovered Tuesday afternoon at Marshall’s on Route 58, but about $500 had been taken from the purse, according to police.

• Wilmer Berganza, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon.

• A Wading River resident told police that someone stole a wallet from his unlocked car Friday afternoon on Creek Road, according to police.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a home in Glenwood Village on Route 58 Tuesday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.