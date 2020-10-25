With more transportation employees in quarantine, Riverhead schools to go remote until Nov. 4

Students in the Riverhead Central School District will transition to full remote learning until Nov. 4 after additional transportation employees have begun to quarantine, interim Superintendent Christine Tona announced Sunday.

There have been no additional confirmed COVID-19 cases among the employees following Thursday’s announcement that several employees had tested positive, she said.

“Unfortunately, since we cannot transport students, we must close our schools to students for in-person instruction and continue remote instruction through the end of the quarantine period,” Ms. Tona wrote in a letter posted on the district website.

Remote learning will be done through Nov. 3, with buildings reopening Nov. 4.

There will be no transportation for students who attend private and parochial schools, including Riverhead Charter School, the letter said.

Riverhead has operated under a hybrid model of remote and in-person learning since schools opened in September.

“I appreciate your understanding during this difficult time,” Ms. Tona said. “The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

Meals will still be made available for pickup every day at the elementary schools as well as additional off-site locations. Pickup at the elementary schools is at 10:15 a.m.

Additionally, an 11:15 a.m. pickup will be available at:

Brookhaven Avenue and Tyler Street

1750 W. Main St.

Doctor’s Path Apartments

Lewis Street and Doris Avenue

Pickups can also be made at 12:15 p.m. at:

Wood Road Trail and Riverside Avenue

1355 Roanoke Avenue

Hill Rise and Hill Circle, Calverton Hills

821 E. Main St.

Ms. Tona reminded community members to wear a mask when in contact with anyone outside their household and to avoid large gatherings when possible.

“It is vitally important that we are all mindful of our actions and possible consequences of not following the recommended health guidance,” Ms. Tona wrote. “Together we can keep our community as safe as possible.”