Riverhead Town budget heating set for Nov. 4, CDC issues guidelines for trick-or-treating

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board sets budget hearing for Nov. 4

Riverhead Raceway: Lehmann seeks strong finish

To trick or treat or not? CDC outlines guidelines for safely celebrating Halloween

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck student has solar solution to charging devices

NORTHFORKER

As home prices skyrocket on the North Fork, it’s a seller’s market

A feel-good gift shop in Southold hopes to be One for All

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. There’s a slight chance of showers this evening.